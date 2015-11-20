Preview: Temple vs. Butler

Butler has not had any problems on the offensive end over the first two games and the 20th-ranked Bulldogs look to continue that when they take on talented Temple in Friday’s semifinals of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in San Juan. Butler scored a school-record 144 points in its opener before shooting 60 percent from the field to beat Missouri State 93-59 on Thursday in the first round.

Point guard Tyler Lewis scored 17 points in his debut with the Bulldogs after transferring from North Carolina State and followed that up with 10 assists Thursday. Butler, which returns seven of their top nine starters from an NCAA Tournament team, will have its hands full with the Owls after they dispatched Minnesota 75-70 in the first round. Temple senior Devin Coleman is averaging 17 points in the first two games, which included a 91-67 loss to No. 1 North Carolina, and made three of the Owls’ 10 from 3-point range Thursday. The key for Temple may be 6-9 sophomore Obi Enechionyia who scored 14 against Minnesota after missing the opener with an ankle injury.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEMPLE (1-1): Senior forward Jaylen Bond, who led the American Athletic Conference in rebounding last season, benefitted from Enechionyia’s presence with 19 points and eight boards Thursday. Senior guard Quenton DeCosey became the 51st player in Temple history to score 1,000 career points against Minnesota while scoring 12 on 4-of-6 shooting (2-of-3 from 3-point range). Freshman guard Trey Lowe has showed some promise in his first two contests, averaging 8.5 points and making three shots from behind the arc.

ABOUT BUTLER (2-0): Sophomore forward Kelan Martin, who averaged just over seven points last season, is off to a strong start while draining 11-of-14 shots from the field and grabbing 13 rebounds combined in the first two games. The Bulldogs still lean on sharp-shooting guard Kellen Dunham, who made all four shots he took Thursday and scored 11 after pouring in 24 in the opener. Butler will also look for continued production from 6-7 forward Andrew Chrabascz after he scored 18 against Missouri State on 7-of-13 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Butler’s 6-4 G-F Roosevelt Jones has grabbed 21 rebounds combined in the first two games.

2. Temple G Josh Brown made four key foul shots in the final 30 seconds to seal the victory Thursday and registered seven rebounds to go along with five assists.

3. Dunham has made 216 shots from 3-point range in his career, tied with Shelvin Mack for fourth on the school’s all-time list and two from passing Darnell Archey for third.

PREDICTION: Butler 80, Temple 70