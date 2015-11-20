No 23 Butler 74, Temple 69

Butler advanced to the Puerto Rico Tip-Off title game with a 74-69 win over Temple on Friday in San Juan.

The Bulldogs (3-0) had six players with eight or more points, including a 16 from guard Kellen Dunham, who was just 5 of 20 from the field, 2 of 13 from 3-point range but did not turn the ball over. Guard Trey Lewis added 16 points and was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Guard Roosevelt Lewis had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Butler made 21 of 25 free throws and meets the winner of the other semifinal, Miami (Fla). and Utah, in the title game Saturday

Guard Quenton DeCosey had 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Owls. Temple forward Jaylen Bond added 13 points and 13 boards, nine on the offensive glass.

Temple surprised Butler with full-court pressure, forced a turnover with 1:45 remaining and cut the lead to 66-61 and held the Bulldogs without a shot to get the ball back 30 seconds later. The Owls couldn’t convert at the other end and sent Butler’s Tyler Lewis to the line for a pair of free throws to ice the game.

Butler bounced in a bucket at the buzzer to grab a 35-31 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs had 15 second-chance points.in the half to three for Temple.