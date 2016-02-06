Temple 62, UCF 60

Temple won for the sixth time in its last seven games and eight in its last 10 with a 62-60 American Athletic Conference victory over Central Florida at the CFE Arena in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Owls maintained sole possession of second place in the AAC, improving to 14-8 and 8-3 in the conference, while UCF fell to 11-10 overall and 5-5 in the AAC.

Temple was led by game-high 16 points from junior forward Mark Williams, while senior guard Quenton DeCosey added 15 and sophomore forward Obi Enechionyia had 14.

The Knights were led by 11 points each from junior guards Matt Williams and Tanksley Efianayi.

UCF sophomore guard A.J. Davis missed a chance to give the Knights the lead with 26 seconds left when he missed a layup. Temple senior guard Devin Coleman added a free throw to give the Owls some cushion with 12 seconds left and A.J. Davis and forward Shaheed Davis missed 3-point attempts to give the win to Temple.