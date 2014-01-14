Preview: Temple at Cincinnati

With eight straight wins overall, 14 in a row at home and sitting at 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 2003-04, Cincinnati looks to continue its torrid run when American Athletic Conference rival Temple visits Tuesday. The Bearcats squashed Rutgers last time out after a halftime adjustment on defense. “(Rutgers) had all week to prepare for the press,” coach Mick Cronin told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We should have just started off full-court man and been solid.”

Temple has dropped four in a row and is 1-6 since a 4-3 start after a 79-69 loss to Memphis on Saturday. The Owls saw their early second-half lead evaporate quickly as the Tigers got hot from long range and outworked Temple on the boards. “Offensive rebounds by the opposition hurt us,” coach Fran Dunphy said to the Philadelphia Inquirer, adding, “We didn’t get out quick enough (to defend 3-pointers).”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT TEMPLE (5-9, 0-4 AAC): Rebounding has been an issue all season for the Owls, who are last in the conference in rebounding defense (40.5) and rebounding margin (minus-3.9), despite an AAC-best 9.4 boards per game from Anthony Lee. Dalton Pepper is Temple’s leading scorer, averaging 17.2 points, while Will Cummings adds 16.1 points and a team-high 4.1 assists. Lee contributes 13.9 points to give the Owls four players with double-figure scoring averages.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (15-2, 4-0): Freshman guard Troy Caupain was a key contributor in the Bearcats’ most recent success, scoring 14 points as AAC leading scorer Sean Kilpatrick struggled at 3-of-13 from the field. “He’s still got to learn to take care of the ball a little better,” Cronin said of Caupain, who committed four turnovers, “but he hit some big shots.” Caupain is averaging 7.2 points, while Kilpatrick’s 18.4 points pace the Cincinnati offense and Justin Jackson adds 11.5 to go with a team-high 7.5 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The win over Rutgers made Cronin the third Cincinnati coach to reach 150 wins with the program, joining George Smith (154) and Bob Huggins (399).

2. Temple is tied for third in the AAC with UCF, scoring 77.5 points per game but its scoring defense is last, allowing opponents an average of 75.9 points.

3. The Bearcats are off to their best start in conference play since a 6-0 run to kick off its Conference USA schedule in 2002-03.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 71, Temple 61