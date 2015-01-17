Preview: Temple at Cincinnati

(Updated: CHANGES - Davis record in paragraph 1)

It’s too early to call Saturday’s American Athletic Conference contest between Cincinnati and visiting Temple a must-win for either team, but it’s clearly time to start building some momentum. Both teams are riding two-game losing streaks, with Temple blowing double-digit leads against Tulsa and SMU. Cincinnati is 4-3 under associate coach Larry Davis, who is filling in while Mick Cronin is being treated for an unruptured aneurysm.

Temple point guard and second-leading scorer Will Cummings suffered a leg injury against Tulsa on Jan. 10 and was held to one point in 27 minutes off the bench in Wednesday’s 60-55 loss to SMU. The senior is averaging 12.9 points but shooting 34 percent from the field and 22 percent from 3-point range. Cummings will look to get untracked against Cincinnati point guard Troy Caupain, who is averaging a team-high 11.3 points in league play and scored 14 in Thursday’s 63-50 loss at Memphis.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEMPLE (12-6, 3-2 AAC): The Owls’ backcourt features three proven guards in Cummings, Jesse Morgan and Quenton DeCosey, but the team’s interior defense remains a concern. Forward Jaylen Bond averages a league-high 8.5 rebounds for the Owls, whose struggles inside continued Wednesday as SMU forward Markus Kennedy collected 21 points and seven rebounds. Generating consistent offense has also been a problem for coach Fran Dunphy’s squad, which is shooting an AAC-worst 37.5 percent from the field.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (11-5, 2-2): The Bearcats continue to thrive defensively – holding the opposition under 70 points in 47 of their last 50 games – but their assist-to-turnover ratio of 0.8 ranks last in the league. The team boasts an emerging star in 6-7 forward Gary Clark, who leads all AAC freshmen in rebounds (7.7), blocks (1.4) and field-goal shooting (49.5 percent). Six different Bearcats have led the team in scoring through 16 games, including guard Farad Cobb and forward Octavius Ellis, who averages 9.3 points on 58.2 percent shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati won both meetings against Temple last season and leads the all-time series 16-6.

2. Temple has won 14 of its last 18 overtime games.

3. Cincinnati is 27-2 at Fifth Third Arena since the start of last season.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 63, Temple 57