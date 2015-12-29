Preview: Temple at Cincinnati

After its non-conference schedule concluded on a bitter note, No. 23 Cincinnati aims to return to the win column Tuesday against visiting Temple. This is the first American Athletic Conference contest for both teams, who finished tied for third in the league a season ago.

Its last time out, Cincinnati led Iowa State in the final seconds before a late 3-pointer sunk the Bearcats. “It’s a one-shot-and-done kind of game,” said guard Troy Caupain, who had a team-high 18 points. “It’s the kind of game you play in March, and we got a chance to play one early.” The Bearcats are aiming for a better effort from the 3-point line (7-of-21) and the foul line (10-of-16), although neither of those areas is a particular strength for the squad. Temple is a poor long-range shooting team, as well, as evidenced by a 4-of-27 performance from the arc in a 15-point win against Delaware State its last time out.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEMPLE (5-5): Temple defeated Minnesota last month but has generally struggled in the non-conference portion of its schedule, particularly on offense. The Owls rank 227th in the nation in scoring (70.7) and have failed to win a game in which they’ve scored fewer than 69 points all year. Quenton DeCosey (team-high 15.1 points) has struggled in three of his last four games, although Obi Enechionyia (11 ppg) is in the midst of an 8-of-15 stretch from 3-point land over the last three outings.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (10-3): All three of the Bearcats’ losses are to teams currently ranked in the top 10 nationally (Xavier, Butler, and Iowa State). Cincinnati’s balanced attack features Farad Cobb (11.8 points) and three more players averaging between 10 and 11 points, while Gary Clark and Octavius Ellis combine for 16 rebounds per contest. The Bearcats also rank in the top 20 nationally in points allowed (61.1), although they surrendered a season-high 81 against Iowa State.

TIP-INS

1. Temple lost the first meeting last season by 31 points before topping Cincinnati 75-59 about three weeks later.

2. Cincinnati has nine players who have played in all 13 games - and all nine average at least 10 minutes per contest.

3. Owls F Jaylen Bond is 2-of-15 from 3-point range this season and 13-of-67 (19.4 percent) for his career.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 66, Temple 59