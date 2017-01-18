Preview: Temple at Cincinnati

No. 20 Cincinnati and Temple meet for the second time in three weeks when the Bearcats host the Owls on Wednesday, and the teams have been on different trajectories since that first meeting. The 56-50 win was the fourth in Cincinnati’s ongoing streak of eight victories, while the defeat has sent Temple on a string of five losses in six games.

The Bearcats sit atop the AAC as the only undefeated team and they set the tone by winning the conference opener Dec. 28 in Philadelphia. Cincinnati held the Owls to 16-of-60 shooting — including 5-of-26 from 3-point range — and has maintained that defensive effort, holding AAC opponents to 54.8 points. The Bearcats show no signs of slowing down, either, as they enter Wednesday’s game on the heels of holding East Carolina to a season-low 46 points Sunday. The Pirates also represent Temple’s only conference win, as the Owls won 81-62 at home Jan. 4 and have since lost two straight.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT TEMPLE (10-9, 1-5 AAC): The Owls have three players averaging double figures in points, led by junior forward Obi Enechionyia (14.3), who also leads the team with 6.5 rebounds. Enechionyia scored only seven points in the first meeting with the Bearcats, although he did pull down 10 rebounds. Unfortunately, that was the last time he has recorded more than four boards in a game.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (15-2, 5-0): The Bearcats have won 18 in a row at home — with their last loss coming against Temple on Dec. 29, 2015 — so coach Mick Cronin expects his players to be well-prepared after the hard-fought win earlier this season. “Any time you’re trying to beat a team for the second time, psychologically you’re concerned that the other team has the advantage because they’re the one that thinks they have to play better to win,” Cronin said. “They’ve got the attention of their coaching staff. It’s just human nature. Hopefully our guys do remember the last time we played Temple because it was a war.” Sophomore guard Jacob Evans and junior forward Gary Clark led Cincinnati with 11 points apiece in the first meeting, and Clark is averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds during the eight-game winning streak.

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats will match their best home winning streak under Cronin with a victory. They also won 19 straight from March 2, 2013 to Feb. 14, 2014.

2. Cincinnati leads the series 18-9.

3. Temple leads the AAC in both 3-point attempts (466) and made 3s (162).

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 69, Temple 56