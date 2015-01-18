(Updated: CORRECTS to 36-22 in graph 5)

Cincinnati 84, Temple 53: Jermaine Sanders scored a career-high 16 points and Kevin Johnson added 14 as the Bearcats dominated the second half against the visiting Owls.

Octavius Ellis scored 13 points while Gary Clark collected 11 points and eight rebounds for Cincinnati (12-5, 3-2 American Athletic), which set a season-high point total and snapped a two-game losing skid. Johnson was 4-of-5 from 3-point range and Ellis made all seven of his foul shots as the Bearcats won their fourth straight against the Owls.

Jesse Morgan had 15 points and five rebounds while Obi Enechionyia added a career-high 14 points for Temple (12-7, 3-3), which has lost three straight following a six-game winning streak. The Owls played without second-leading scorer Will Cummings, who sat out due to a strained muscle in his left leg.

Cincinnati held a 29-28 advantage at the break and opened the second half by making its first 11 field goals, including four 3-pointers, as the lead ballooned to 58-38 with just over 10 1/2 minutes remaining. Sanders, who scored 12 of his points after intermission, scored on a put-back with just over eight minutes left to cap a 27-4 run and push the Bearcats’ lead to 69-38.

Temple’s Quenton DeCosey, who came in averaging a team-high 13.9 points, finished with three points on 1-of-6 shooting and six assists. Sanders and Clark combined for 14 rebounds for the Bearcats, who shot 53.7 percent and held a 36-22 rebounding edge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Troy Caupain had nine points and seven assists for Cincinnati, which improved to 30-0 when scoring more than 70 points over the last three seasons. … Josh Brown recorded five assists but had four turnovers for Temple, which shot 36.5 percent from the field. … The Bearcats improved to 28-2 at Fifth Third Arena since the start of last season.