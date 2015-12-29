Temple 77, No. 22 Cincinnati 70

Guard Quenton DeCosey scored 19 points and got help from fellow guards Devin Coleman and Daniel Dingle as Temple upset No. 22 Cincinnati 77-70 on Tuesday afternoon at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

Temple (6-5, 1-0 American Athletic Association) shot 50 percent from the floor, including 10 of 22 from 3-point range.

Guard Troy Caupain led Cincinnati (10-4, 0-1) with 19 points. Forward Ocatvius Ellis came off the bench to toss in 12 points and grab seven rebounds for the Bearcats, who lost their second straight game.

The score was tied at 65 with just over a minute to go when back-to-back 3-point shots by Dingle and Coleman put the Owls up by eight, 73-65.

Ellis made a layup and a 3-point shot by Cincinnati guard Kevin Johnson sliced the Temple lead to 73-70.

DeCosey sank three free throws and Owls guard Jaylen Bond added another foul shot to account for the final score.

The score was tied 11 times and there were 14 lead changes.

The Bearcats kept the game close by making 11 of 12 free throws and connecting on 7 of 19 3-point attempts.