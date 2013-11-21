Preview: Temple vs. Clemson

A slow start to the season for perennial NCAA Tournament contender Temple won’t get any easier when the Owls take on Clemson on Thursday in a quarterfinal matchup of the Charleston Classic at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C. Temple travels south after consecutive losses to mid-major opponents in Kent State and Towson, and is searching for answers without Khalif Wyatt. Four Owls average in double figures, including Will Cummings (17.7 points) and Anthony Lee (16 points, 10.7 rebounds), but coach Fran Dunphy has played just eight guys in three games, three of which are averaging less than four points an outing.

The Tigers make the trek across the Palmetto State after a convincing 71-57 win over archrival South Carolina on Nov. 17. Forward K.J. McDaniels has been a monster on both ends of the floor, averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 blocks for a Clemson team that has yet to allow an opponent over 60 points on the year. Guards Jordan Roper and Rod Hall have been the secondary scoring options for coach Brad Brownell, chipping in 10.3 points per game each.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TEMPLE (1-2): A seventh consescutive 20-win season for Dunphy and the Owls seems far away at this point without not just Wyatt, but Scootie Randall (11.3 points per game in 2012-13), Jake O’Brien (9.3 points per game) and Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson (8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds). Lee has proven solid in the middle, and Cummings has been a steady presence at point guard, but the inexperienced rest of the lineup will have to improve — and quickly in the new and competitive American Athletic Conference. One nice surprise has been freshman Mark Williams, who has looked solid in 29 minutes per game over the Owls past two contests.

ABOUT CLEMSON (3-0): Brownell has the Tigers playing shutdown defense so far, as Clemson ranks first or second in the ACC in scoring defense, field-goal percentage defense, 3-point defense and blocks through three games. Those efforts have been keyed by McDaniels, who has proved to be a menace to any opponent who enters the lane. South Carolina coach Frank Martin summed up the Tigers well after the Nov. 17 game, simply saying “They’re rock solid in how they play.”

TIP-INS

1. These two squads played in the championship game of the inaguaral Charleston Classic in 2008, with Clemson capturing a 76-72 victory.

2. Clemson is shooting 81.4 percent from the free-throw line thus far, and was 24-for-26 against South Carolina.

3. Lee has posted double-doubles in two of Temple’s first three games, giving him seven for his career.

PREDICTION: Clemson 71, Temple 65