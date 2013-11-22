FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clemson 72, Temple 58
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 22, 2013 / 4:26 AM / 4 years ago

Clemson 72, Temple 58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Clemson 72, Temple 58: K.J. McDaniels scored a team-high 20 points and added seven blocks as the Tigers picked up the victory on the opening night of the Charleston Classic.

Landry Nnoko added 10 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Clemson (4-0), which advances to play Davidson in Friday’s semifinals. Guards Jordan Roper and Rod Hall added 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Tigers.

Will Cummings scored a game-high 22 for Temple (1-3), which faces Georgia in the losers’ bracket. Quenton DeCosey was the only other Owl in double figures with 15.

DeCosey scored 12 points during a 14-2 run over the course of 4:09 to take a 32-20 lead with 3:38 to play in the first half, but the Tigers clawed back to get the deficit to 34-31 at the break. Clemson took the lead less than three minutes into the second frame on a Jaron Blossomgame layup.

The game was nip and tuck until Jordan Roper laid one in with 10:16 to go and Clemson took the lead for good. The Tigers extended the advantage late, despite no point from McDaniels over the final 8:06.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McDaniels, who added eight rebounds, has 19 blocks in his last three games. … The 58 points were the most the Tigers have allowed this season. … Temple has lost three straight for the first time since 2008-09.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.