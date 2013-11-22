Clemson 72, Temple 58: K.J. McDaniels scored a team-high 20 points and added seven blocks as the Tigers picked up the victory on the opening night of the Charleston Classic.

Landry Nnoko added 10 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Clemson (4-0), which advances to play Davidson in Friday’s semifinals. Guards Jordan Roper and Rod Hall added 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Tigers.

Will Cummings scored a game-high 22 for Temple (1-3), which faces Georgia in the losers’ bracket. Quenton DeCosey was the only other Owl in double figures with 15.

DeCosey scored 12 points during a 14-2 run over the course of 4:09 to take a 32-20 lead with 3:38 to play in the first half, but the Tigers clawed back to get the deficit to 34-31 at the break. Clemson took the lead less than three minutes into the second frame on a Jaron Blossomgame layup.

The game was nip and tuck until Jordan Roper laid one in with 10:16 to go and Clemson took the lead for good. The Tigers extended the advantage late, despite no point from McDaniels over the final 8:06.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McDaniels, who added eight rebounds, has 19 blocks in his last three games. … The 58 points were the most the Tigers have allowed this season. … Temple has lost three straight for the first time since 2008-09.