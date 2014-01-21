Preview: Temple at Connecticut

The inaugural season of American Athletic Conference has not been kind to Temple, which will look to snap a six-game losing streak Tuesday at Connecticut. As if losing their first five conference games wasn’t enough, the Owls dropped its most recent game to former Atlantic 10 rival La Salle in a Big 5 matchup. “We have a tough week coming up next week at UConn and Cincinnati at home,” head coach Fran Dunphy told the media after Saturday’s loss, which was the Owls’ first in three games against Big 5 opponents. “We just try to get better every single time.”

The Huskies have had their share of trouble in the AAC, most recently in Saturday’s 12-point home loss against then-No.14 Louisville. Kevin Ollie’s team also dropped a pair of road games at Houston and Southern Methodist to open conference play, but has winnable games with Temple and Rutgers before closing the month with a rematch versus Houston. “It came down to them outrebounding us by 15,” Ollie told the media after the loss to the Cardinals. “We’ve been doing a good job the last three games getting those timely rebounds. ... We didn’t do that tonight. When you play against good teams like this, we’re going to have to rebound.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS SN

ABOUT TEMPLE (5-11, 0-5 AAC): The Owls have been without third-leading scorer Will Cummings, who averages 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds, for the past two games, and Dunphy isn’t sure when he will get the junior guard back. “He is one of our starters and one of our leading scorers, so we do miss him,” Dunphy said. “He’s cleared to play medically, it’s just how he feels. Hopefully we’ll be able to get him on Tuesday, it’s sort of day-to-day at this point.” Cummings, whose absence left the Owls with just seven players against La Salle, sustained a concussion Jan.9 but returned to play in in the next game.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (14-4, 2-3 AAC): Ollie was ejected from a game for the first time in his two seasons with the Huskies after incurring a pair of technical fouls against Louisville. “In that situation, I lost my composure,” said Ollie, who protested a non-call. “I don’t know if it was warranted or not warranted. I thought they gave me the first T (technical) and I didn’t really have a chance to do anything and then the second one came. I thought it was a foul.” Ollie’s former coach and predecessor, Jim Calhoun, was last ejected from a game in 2007.

TIP-INS

1. Temple holds a 4-3 edge in a series that was last contested in 1965.

2. Shabazz Napier had a season-high 30 points in the loss to Louisville.

3. Dalton Pepper leads the Owls with 17.3 points per game.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 70, Temple 63