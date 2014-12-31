Preview: Temple at Connecticut

Defending champion Connecticut battled through some rough patches in the non-conference portion of its schedule but managed to put together a little momentum with back-to-back wins. The Huskies will try to make it three straight when they host Temple in the American Athletic Conference opener for both schools on Wednesday. The Owls are enjoying their own three-game winning streak that includes some impressive performances.

Temple rolled over then-No. 10 Kansas at home 77-52 on Dec. 22 to earn the signature non-conference win that should help the team when NCAA Tournament resumes start getting looked over. The Owls are battled-tested after three games against top-10 competition and UConn played a similarly ambitious non-conference slate it hopes prepared it for another run at a conference crown and a deep tournament run. “Confidence. We’re sharing the basketball extremely well and we’re knocking down shots,” Huskies guard Ryan Boatright told reporters of his team’s mindset after an 81-48 victory over Central Connecticut on Sunday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEMPLE (9-4): The Owls are near the bottom of Division I with a team field-goal percentage of 37.8 but became a much more explosive team offensively when guards Jesse Morgan and Devin Coleman became eligible to play at the end of the first semester. Morgan is averaging 16 points in three games since joining the rotation and was named the AAC Player of the Week on Monday after strong performances against Kansas and Delaware. Morgan’s long-range shooting has given the Owls a different dimension on offense, and he is 12-of-27 from beyond the arc in three games.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (6-4): The Huskies went through more than one drought last season before putting everything together in the postseason and is lining up the pieces it needs to compete again. Boatright is averaging 19.2 points and 4.4 assists to lead the team in both categories while sophomore center Amida Brimah continues to improve. The Ghana native was held scoreless in a loss to Duke on Dec. 18 but bounced back by going 12-of-15 from the field in back-to-back wins.

TIP-INS

1. Connecticut G/F Daniel Hamilton is 4-of-21 from beyond the arc in the last six games.

2. Owls G Quenton DeCosey had a string of 11 straight games scoring in double figures come to an end with seven points against Delaware on Sunday.

3. The Huskies took both meetings last season by an average of 18.5 points.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 66, Temple 61