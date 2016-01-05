Preview: Temple at Connecticut

Connecticut blew a 19-point, second-half lead in its conference opener Saturday but managed to recover in time to win at Tulane. The No. 24 Huskies look for their sixth straight victory when they host Temple in an American Athletic game Tuesday in Hartford.

The Owls stunned nationally ranked Cincinnati in their conference opener but were walloped by upstart Houston at home last time out. “We thought we had some momentum building up after a terrific win on the road, but it is not good enough,” Temple coach Fran Dunphy told reporters after the game. The last time the Huskies won six in a row was in 2014, when it knocked off Kentucky to win the national title. UConn missed the NCAA Tournament after going 10-8 in conference play in 2014-15, and was picked to finish second in the conference preseason coaches’ poll.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT TEMPLE (6-6, 1-1 American Athletic Conference): Temple fell behind 37-17 in the first half against the Cougars on Saturday and never recovered. The Owls swept a pair of games from UConn last year, winning in Hartford 57-53 in overtime. Quenton DeCosey leads Temple in scoring at 14.9 points per game, but the Owls are last in the AAC in field goal percentage at 39.8.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (10-3, 1-0): The Huskies are still learning to play without 7-foot center Amida Brimah (finger surgery) and had plenty of problems Saturday as their top three big men - Kentan Facey, Shonn Miller and Steve Enoch - all fouled out. Facey, a starter, fouled out in nine minutes of action but Rodney Purvis had 20 points (15 in the first half) and Daniel Hamilton added 19 points to help UConn escape. The Huskies are second in the conference and were 11th nationally with a .503 field goal percentage while 20th in the nation in scoring margin (16.0) through Sunday’s games.

TIP-INS

1. Dunphy’s next win will be his 200th with the Owls.

2. UConn’s Purvis has scored in double figures in every game this season.

3. Temple is 1-3 against teams in the Top 25 this season.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 79, Temple 68