Connecticut 90, Temple 66: DeAndre Daniels had a career-high 31 points to go with 12 rebounds and Shabazz Napier notched 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the host Huskies won an American Athletic Conference game.

Daniels and Napier combined to go 20-of-33 from the field and 9-of-14 from 3-point range for the Huskies (15-4, 3-3), who were without starting guard Ryan Boatright. Niels Giffey had 11 points, five rebounds and three steals and Lasan Kromah provided seven points and eight rebounds.

Will Cummings scored 20 points in his return from a two-game absence for the Owls (5-12, 0-6), who have lost seven straight games. Anthony Lee had 14 points and Dalton Pepper and Quenton DeCosey contributed 12 points apiece.

Nothing the Owls did in the first half could match the Huskies, who made seven 3-pointers and scored almost at will on the inside. Trailing 11-9 with four minutes gone by, Connecticut went on runs of 9-0 and 14-0 over the next eight minutes to lead 32-16 before settling for a 48-34 advantage at intermission.

Daniels hit a pair of 3-pointers and Napier and Giffey had one each as the Huskies opened the second half with a 13-2 run, which all but ended any hopes of a comeback. The Owls got within 14 points on two occasions, including 73-59 with eight minutes left, but Daniels and Napier were too much down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boatright, a junior who averages 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists, did not play after returning home to Illinois on Sunday following the shooting death of cousin Arin Williams. ... Napier had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Huskies shot 59.4 percent in the first half. ... The Huskies finished with a 45-25 advantage in rebounds.