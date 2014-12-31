Temple 57, Connecticut 53 (OT): Jesse Morgan led the way with 17 points and six rebounds as the visiting Owls held off the Huskies in the American Athletic Conference opener for both schools.

Quenton DeCosey struggled to 1-of-9 from the field but hit the go-ahead free throws with just under three minutes left in overtime and went 9-of-14 from the stripe for Temple (10-4), which has won four straight. Will Cummings handed out seven assists and sealed the win with a pair of free throws in overtime for the Owls.

Daniel Hamilton’s jumper with just over four minutes left were the only points scored in overtime by Connecticut (6-5), which had a chance to take the lead with 2.8 seconds left in the extra period but Hamilton missed all three free throws after being fouled beyond the arc. Amida Brimah scored 12 points and Hamilton finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Huskies.

Brimah’s three-point play off a transition dunk pulled UConn within 47-44 with 2:41 left in regulation but Morgan split a pair of free throws off a steal and buried a 3-pointer to push the advantage back to six points. The Owls missed the front end of a 1-and-1 twice and missed their last two field-goal attempts as the Huskies battled back, tying it on Rodney Purvis’ dunk with 11 seconds left to send it to overtime.

Temple held UConn scoreless over the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half and took a 25-21 lead into the break. Kentan Facey’s three-point play gave the Huskies a 29-27 advantage less than four minutes into the second before Morgan’s 3-pointer capped a 9-2 burst that put the Owls back in front.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UConn’s Ryan Boatright took a knee to the thigh in the first half and was noticeably limited early in the second half before leaving the game for good. … Hamilton committed six of UConn’s 16 turnovers and the Huskies went 8-of-19 from the free-throw line. … The Owls are 4-0 since Morgan became eligible at the end of the first semester, and the transfer from Massachusetts has scored at least 15 points in each of the four contests.