Preview: Temple vs. DePaul

Temple suffered a disappointing defeat its last time out and has a matchup with No. 1 Villanova looming, putting additional importance on the Owls earning a victory Saturday against DePaul. Both teams are flying south for this contest, which is part of the Hoophall Miami Invitational and features an 11:30 a.m. tip that both squads will have to be mentally prepared for.

The Owls had won five games in a row before falling to George Washington 66-63 on Saturday, when they trailed by nine with 2:45 left and rallied to tie the game, only to lose in the final seconds. "We're not good enough defensively right now," said coach Fran Dunphy, whose team allowed the Colonials to shoot nearly 50 percent from the field and 9-of-18 from the arc. "We need to work like crazy on the defensive end." That road to improvement starts this weekend against the Blue Demons, who are seeking their fifth win in the last six games. DePaul rolled past Lamar 80-61 on Tuesday behind Eli Cain, who scored 21 points to raise his average to a team-leading 19.4.

TV: 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEMPLE (6-3): The Owls must not look ahead to their matchup with the top-ranked and defending champion Wildcats, especially with their offense in the last five games trending from 89 points to 81 to 78 to 70 to 63 in the loss to the Colonials. Obi Enechionyia is averaging a team-high 19 points but struggled for the second straight game, scoring 12 points - matching his season low - on 4-of-10 shooting. On the bright side, point guard Josh Brown had his best game since returning from last season's Achilles tear, notching 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in his third game back.

ABOUT DEPAUL (5-2): Cain has only been held below 19 points once this season, although it's a bit troubling that the sophomore has nearly twice as many turnovers (17) as assists (nine). Senior guard Billy Garrett Jr. (12.6 points) is the team's second-leading scorer and shot 5-of-7 versus Lamar to raise his shooting percentage to a career-worst 32.9 percent. Darrick Wood (10.3) is looking to rebound from a three-point effort in which he didn't register a rebound, assist, block or steal in 11 quiet minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Enechionyia has at least five blocks in four of the last five games and is averaging 3.2 on the year.

2. Temple G Daniel Dingle set a career high with seven assists against George Washington and matched his personal best with four 3-pointers.

3. Garrett has shot well from the foul line in the previous three seasons and is a scorching 34-of-36 this season.

PREDICTION: DePaul 69, Temple 63