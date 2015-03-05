Preview: Temple at East Carolina

Temple is trying to lock up the No. 3 seed in the American Athletic Conference tournament but is having some trouble winning on the road of late. The Owls will try to snap a two-game road slide when they visit East Carolina on Thursday. Temple is on the NCAA Tournament bubble despite already reaching 20 wins and could use wins in its last two regular-season games and a nice run in the AAC tournament to lock up its spot in the Tournament.

The Pirates are sitting in seventh place in the AAC and are looking at a first-round AAC tournament date with one of the bottom two teams in the standings next Thursday. The Owls had little trouble knocking off East Carolina 66-53 at home on Feb. 14 but lost its next two games at SMU and Tulsa before pulling out of the funk with a home win over Houston last week. Temple will start off in the quarterfinals of the AAC tournament and is battling with Cincinnati for the No. 3 spot.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEMPLE (20-9, 11-5 AAC): The Owls are one of the worst shooting teams in the country with a field-goal percentage of 38.3 but make up for it on the defensive end and held the Pirates to 35.2 percent from the field in the first meeting. Temple was on the verge of a third straight loss when it trailed at the half against Houston last week before the offense finally found a rhythm and put up 37 points after the break in a 66-54 triumph. Quenton DeCosey scored 12 of his 16 points after the break in that game and finished 6-of-10 from the field after going 5-of-21 in the previous three games combined.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (13-16, 6-10): The Pirates know something about struggling on the road and snapped a 15-game road slide with a 71-66 win at UCF on Saturday. East Carolina has gone over the 70-point plateau in each of its last two victories and is getting strong play from forward Caleb White, who is averaging 14 points on 21-of-37 shooting in the last four games. That four-game stretch comes on the heels of a six-point, 2-of-7 effort from White in the loss at Temple.

TIP-INS

1. Temple coach Fran Dunphy needs three wins to reach 500 in his career.

2. Pirates G Terry Whisnant is 3-of-16 from 3-point range over the last three games.

3. Owls G Will Cummings has scored in double figures in 10 straight games.

PREDICTION: Temple 61, East Carolina 57