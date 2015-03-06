FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Temple 70, East Carolina 56
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 6, 2015 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

Temple 70, East Carolina 56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Temple 70, East Carolina 56: Will Cummings collected 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the visiting Owls knocked off the Pirates to wrap up a bye in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Quenton DeCosey added 11 points and eight boards and Josh Brown scored 11 off the bench for Temple (21-9, 12-5 AAC), which ensured itself of at least the No. 4 spot in the conference. Jaylen Bond grabbed six rebounds as the Owls built up a 41-34 advantage on the glass.

Caleb White was the only player to reach double figures with 13 points off the bench for East Carolina (13-17, 6-11). Terry Whisnant led the starters with nine points while B.J. Tyson scored eight for the Pirates.

Paris Roberts-Campbell capped a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer to pull East Carolina within 50-45 with 15 minutes left but DeCosey hit a floater and found Coleman for a layup to extend the lead to 10 points with 9 1/2 minutes to play. Tyson got the Pirates within eight with five minutes left before Brown and Cummings buried back-to-back 3-pointers and Temple surged to the finish.

The Pirates rode the momentum of senior night out to a quick 11-3 lead and were ahead by six just past the midway points of the half before the Owls got hot and surged to a 41-33 lead at the break. DeCosey’s basket capped a 6-0 burst and pushed Temple’s advantage to 50-38 with just under 17 minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: East Carolina G Antonio Robinson planted awkwardly on a layup attempt with 10:15 left in the game and was on the ground for several minutes before being helped to his feet and heading to the locker room. … The game was delayed 25 minutes at the start due to a lighting issue. … Temple is tied with Cincinnati for third place in the AAC and finishes up the regular season by hosting Connecticut on Saturday.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.