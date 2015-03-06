Temple 70, East Carolina 56: Will Cummings collected 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the visiting Owls knocked off the Pirates to wrap up a bye in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Quenton DeCosey added 11 points and eight boards and Josh Brown scored 11 off the bench for Temple (21-9, 12-5 AAC), which ensured itself of at least the No. 4 spot in the conference. Jaylen Bond grabbed six rebounds as the Owls built up a 41-34 advantage on the glass.

Caleb White was the only player to reach double figures with 13 points off the bench for East Carolina (13-17, 6-11). Terry Whisnant led the starters with nine points while B.J. Tyson scored eight for the Pirates.

Paris Roberts-Campbell capped a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer to pull East Carolina within 50-45 with 15 minutes left but DeCosey hit a floater and found Coleman for a layup to extend the lead to 10 points with 9 1/2 minutes to play. Tyson got the Pirates within eight with five minutes left before Brown and Cummings buried back-to-back 3-pointers and Temple surged to the finish.

The Pirates rode the momentum of senior night out to a quick 11-3 lead and were ahead by six just past the midway points of the half before the Owls got hot and surged to a 41-33 lead at the break. DeCosey’s basket capped a 6-0 burst and pushed Temple’s advantage to 50-38 with just under 17 minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: East Carolina G Antonio Robinson planted awkwardly on a layup attempt with 10:15 left in the game and was on the ground for several minutes before being helped to his feet and heading to the locker room. … The game was delayed 25 minutes at the start due to a lighting issue. … Temple is tied with Cincinnati for third place in the AAC and finishes up the regular season by hosting Connecticut on Saturday.