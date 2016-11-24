FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2016 / 10:01 PM / 9 months ago

Preview: Temple vs. Florida State

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Florida State brings an up-tempo offense that produced back-to-back 100-point games for the first time in 20 years into a meeting with Temple on Thursday at the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Seminoles scored 99, 100 and 100 in defeating Iona, Winthrop and Detroit Mercy by a combined 64 points after a season-opening 88-67 win over Charleston Southern.

"We're a pretty good offensive team. We like to get out and run. That's what we've been preaching along with defense," Florida State junior guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes told reporters after Sunday's victory over Detroit Mercy. "These games we have shown we can play at a really high pace. We're doing what we want to and getting wins while doing it." Said Seminoles coach Hamilton: "Part of our plan is to play a lot of guys and hopefully wear our opponents down." Hamilton gets it done with a roster that includes 11 players who average at least 10 minutes and 5.5 points, and was tied for 19th in the nation entering Wednesday with 67 field-goal attempts per game. The Owls snapped a two-game slide with an 88-67 triumph over Manhattan on Sunday as senior guard Daniel Dingle scored a career-high 22 points.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEMPLE (2-2): Obi Enechionyia, a 6-10 junior forward, averages 20.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while sinking 11-of-22 from 3-point range and 20-of-39 inside the arc. Dingle provides 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while sophomore guard and Philadelphia native Shizz Alston Jr. is off to a quick start with 11.8 points, 5.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds. The Owls allowed an average 64.7 points in their last three games since a season-opening 97-92 overtime win against La Salle, forced their most turnovers since 2011 with 22 versus Manhattan and are even with opponents in total rebounds this season 155-155.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (4-0): Dwayne Bacon, a 6-7 sophomore guard, averages a team-best 17.5 points as one of two double-figure scorers. The other is 6-10 freshman forward Jonathan Isaac (14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds), the reigning ACC Freshman of the Week who Bacon told reporters "plays very much like Kevin Durant.'' Terance Mann, a 6-6 sophomore guard, averages 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while Rathan-Mayes distributes 5.5 assists.

TIP-INS

1. The Seminoles' back-to-back 100-point games marked the first time a Hamilton-coached team accomplished the feat. He is 482-397 at Oklahoma State (four seasons), Miami (10) and Florida State (15th).

2. Enechionyia became the first player since All-American Mark Macon in 1987-88 to score 20 or more points in Temple's first three games of a season before recording 17 versus Manhattan.

3. The winner meets No. 17 West Virginia or Illinois, which lost to Winthrop 84-80 on Monday, in Friday afternoon's championship game.

PREDICTION: Florida State 97, Temple 92

