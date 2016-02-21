Preview: Temple at Houston

Temple lost to both North Carolina and Villanova when each opponent was ranked No. 1, but neither loss was as ugly as the Owls’ defeat against Houston earlier this season. Temple seeks a bit of revenge Sunday when it visits the Cougars in a key American Athletic Conference game.

The Owls are in good shape to be the No. 1 seed in the AAC tournament despite a 77-50 home loss against Houston back on Jan. 2. Rob Gray Jr. paved the way with 23 points for the Cougars, who jumped out to a 37-17 lead and never looked back as they limited the Owls to 34.5 percent shooting. Not a single Temple player reached 10 points in that contest, and things didn’t go much better for the Owls in Wednesday’s 16-point home loss to Villanova. Top scorer Quenton DeCosey continued to struggle and hopes to get on track against a Houston squad that has won six of its last seven.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TEMPLE (16-9, 10-3 AAC): The Owls rely on DeCosey for much of their offensive production, but the senior guard has made more than 40 percent of his shots only once in the last five outings. His 22 combined points in the last two games are his fewest in back-to-back contests all season and he failed to make a 3-pointer against Villanova for the first time in 10 games. “We definitely feel we owe Houston one,” DeCosey said after Friday’s practice. “We weren’t ready to play at all on our home court, and they basically came in and ran us off the court, blew us away.”

ABOUT HOUSTON (19-7, 9-5): The Cougars sit just 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Owls thanks to a resurgent offense that has surpassed 80 points five times during the team’s 6-1 stretch. Damyean Dotson had 19 points in Wednesday’s 82-69 triumph over Tulane as the junior guard shot at least 50 percent for the fifth time in six games. Gray missed four straight games with an ankle injury before returning to score 13 points in 18 minutes versus Tulane.

TIP-INS

1. Houston F Devonta Pollard (13.7 points) has shot 8-of-25 over the previous two games following a six-game stretch of making at least 50 percent of his shots in every contest.

2. Nobody in Temple’s regular rotation shoots above 45.1 percent from the field.

3. The Owls’ second-leading scorer, Obi Enechionyia, has reached 13 points in six of his last seven games to raise his average to an even 10 points per game.

PREDICTION: Houston 62, Temple 58