Temple 69, Houston 66

Sophomore forward Obi Enechionyia had a career night to help visiting Temple come back to beat Houston 69-66 on Sunday at Hofheinz Pavilion in Houston, Texas.

Enechionyia had a career-high 26 points and seven rebounds for Temple (17-9, 11-3 American Athletic Conference). Junior guard Josh Brown had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Junior guard Damyean Dotson and sophomore guard Rob Gray Jr. scored 20 points apiece for Houston (19-8, 9-6). Senior forward Devonta Pollard had 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Temple took a 10-2 lead on a 3-pointer by Enechionyia early in the first period and went up 22-9 on two free throws by senior guard Quenton DeCosey. Houston mounted a 13-4 run to cut Temple’s lead to 26-22 on a jumper by Brown.

The Owls led 30-25 at the break, but the Cougars tied the game early in the second period and took a 38-35 lead on a 3-pointer by Dotson. Temple briefly regained the lead, but a 16-5 run put Houston up 54-44. The Owls rallied to tie the game on a 3-pointer by Enechionyia with 55 seconds to go. Senior guard Devin Coleman sank the go-ahead basket with 17 seconds remaining.