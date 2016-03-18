Preview: Temple vs. Iowa

(Updated: ADDS TV, TIME)

Seventh-seeded Iowa makes its third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament and faces No. 10 Temple in the first round of the South Regional on Friday in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Hawkeyes, who registered their fourth straight 20-win season under coach Fran McCaffery, attempt to make it past the second round for the first time in its sixth try since 1999.

McCaffery’s team put together an impressive run of 16 wins in 18 games between November and February, but have lost six of its last eight games, including its only game in the Big 10 tournament. The Hawkeyes are carried by the tandem of senior forward Jarrod Uthoff and junior guard Peter Jok, who have accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring and 53 percent of its made 3-pointers. “It’s March now and it’s win or go home so we need to stay positive and regroup,” Jok told the media. The Owls return to the tournament after a two-year absence on a roll, winning 13 of their last 17 games after opening with an 8-7 record under coach Fran Dunphy, who takes the Owls to their sixth NCAA tournament in his 10 seasons but first since 2013.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT TEMPLE (21-11): The Owls don’t do anything particularly spectacular aside from playing defense, but even that wasn’t there in a 77-62 loss to Connecticut in the American Athletic Conference tournament. Overall, Temple limits the opposition to 41.7 shooting from the field and 31.4 percent from 3-point territory, but occasionally its will throw in a clunker as it did against the likes of Villanova, Tulsa and UConn. Quenton DeCosey is the main cog on offense, averaging 15.6 points and Jaylen Boyd cleans up underneath with 8.3 rebounds per game.

ABOUT IOWA (21-10): Uthoff and Jok appeared to go through a shooting slump toward the end the season, which could explain the Hawkeyes’ swoon. Over a five-game span that included four losses, Uthoff made 35.3 percent and Jok 34.8 percent, but the duo seem to come out of it in a loss to Illinois in the Big 10 tournament. The other main contributors for the Hawkeyes are Anthony Clemmons, Mike Gesell, who leads the team with 6.3 assists per game, and Adam Woodbury, the top rebounder at 8.5 per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa owns a 17-10 record against AAC teams, including wins in both meetings with Temple with the last coming in 1990.

2. The last time Temple advanced past the second round was in 2001, when the Owls made their second trip to the Elite Eight under coach John Chaney.

3. Uthoff and Jok have combined to make 83.8 percent of their free throws this season for the Hawkeyes, who shoot 71.9 percent.

PREDICTION: Iowa 71, Temple 62