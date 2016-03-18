FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iowa 72, Temple 70 (OT)
March 18, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Iowa 72, Temple 70 (OT)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Adam Woodbury’s putback as time expired gave Iowa a 72-70 win over Temple in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s East Region at the Barclays Center on Friday.

Woodbury grabbed a missed jump shot from Mike Gesell to put in the game-winner.

Iowa (22-10) the seventh seed, will meet second-seeded Villanova in the second round on Sunday. Woodbury’s basket dashed the hopes for an all-Philadelphia second round matchup.

Jarrod Uthoff led Iowa with 23 points and Peter Jok added 16. Woodbury chipped in with 10 points.

Quenton DeCosey topped Temple (21-12) with 26 points. Josh Brown scored 16 points and Jaylen Bond had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

The Owls tied it at 70-70 on a layup from Brown with 51 seconds to play

Brown’s jumper and a traditional 3-point play from DeCosey, who was playing with four fouls, put Temple ahead 68-66, but a three-point play from Jok gave the Hawkeyes a 69-68 edge with 1:52 left in overtime.

DeCosey was fouled by Iowa’s Anthony Clemmons while attempting a 3-pointer well beyond the arc with two seconds left in regulation.

He promptly sank all three shots to force overtime at 63-63. DeCosey scored all of the Owls last seven points.

DeCosey’s layup in traffic with 11.4 seconds to play put Temple within 62-60, but the Owls were forced to foul and Jok sank one free throw for a 63-60 edge.

Iowa went 4:50 without a point before Jok’s free throw with 18 seconds to play pushed the Hawkeyes lead to 62-58. The Hawkeyes went the final 5:08 of regulation without a field goal, missing seven shots.

A layup from DeCosey cut the Iowa lead to 61-58 with 1:51 to play. A jumper from Brown had pulled Temple to within 61-56 with 3:58 remaining.

The Hawkeyes committed their first turnover with 3:40 left to play.

Iowa opened the second half with an 8-2 burst to move its lead to 46-39. Uthoff accounted for four of those points

A jumper from Brown with three seconds left in the half cut Iowa’s lead to 38-37.

The lead switched hands nine times in the first half.

Iowa held a 32-20 lead before the Owls went on a 13-0 run to move ahead 33-32 with five minutes left in the half. DeCosey led the barrage with five points.

NOTES: Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey’s first NCAA Tournament game as a head coach was in 1988 when his Lehigh team lost to top-ranked Temple, 87-73. ... Temple coach Fran Dunphy was named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year for the second straight season. He has the 12th-most NCAA appearances of any active Division I coach. ... Iowa and Temple met twice previously, with the Hawkeyes winning both games, the most recent in the 1990 preseason NIT Tournament.

