Preview: Temple at La Salle

La Salle looks to extend its winning streak to five games when it faces Big Five rival Temple on Saturday at the Palestra in Philadelphia. The Explorers have opened up Atlantic 10 play with three consecutive wins for the first time in program history and are coming off a 72-62 triumph over Rhode Island. Coach Dr. John Giannini hailed his team’s display and expressed satisfaction with their effort, saying: “Every win is earned and every win is critical, I feel great that we beat a good opponent and that we grinded it out.”

Temple limps into Saturday’s contest losers of five straight games in the American Athletic Conference, including a 69-58 setback to No. 23 Cincinnati on Tuesday. The Owls have dropped seven of their last eight contests, dropping the first four by a combined nine points before losing by double digits to No. 17 Memphis and the Bearcats. Temple gives up a conference worst 75.9 points per game and needs to shore up its defense if it hopes to stop the bleeding against La Salle with games against Connecticut and Cincinnati on deck.

TV: Noon, ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEMPLE (5-10): Dalton Pepper scored a team-high 21 points in the loss to Cincinnati as the Owls only dressed eight players due to injuries. Josh Brown made his first collegiate start versus the Bearcats in place of injured point guard Will Cummings and finished with six assists and five turnovers. Pepper leads the team in scoring (17.5), 3-point field goal percentage (44.1) and free throw percentage (86.2).

ABOUT LA SALLE (10-6): Steve Zack recorded his conference leading ninth double-double as he scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds versus Rhode Island. Tyrone Garland and Tyreek Duren share the team lead in scoring (13.8) with the latter finishing in double figures in six consecutive games. Duren netted a team-high 15 points to lead four players in double figures against the Rams.

TIP-INS

1. La Salle is 8-1 when scoring at least 73 points.

2. The Explorers have won their last 18 games when sinking nine 3-pointers or more.

3. Six of Temple’s 10 losses have come by six points or fewer.

PREDICTION: La Salle 70, Temple 67