Preview: Temple at La Salle

There is plenty of history between Temple and La Salle, although most of the recent chapters have favored the Owls. Temple has won 17 of the last 21 meetings between the Big 5 foes, who will continue their rivalry Wednesday at the Palestra.

Owls coach Fran Dunphy is 26-7 all-time against his alma mater, including a 13-3 mark while at Temple. His team won last season’s matchup 58-57 as Quenton DeCosey scored a game-high 19 points. DeCosey registered 22 points in Temple’s most recent outing - a 67-65 double-overtime win against Cincinnati - while Jaylen Bond delivered the decisive hoop with 20.2 seconds left. That marked the third win in four games for the Owls, while the Explorers enter this matchup having dropped nine of 10.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT TEMPLE (9-7): At 15.8 points, DeCosey is the only Owl averaging in double figures, although Bond (9.9) and Devin Coleman (9.5) are just outside that mark. Obi Enechionyia (8.8) had some big games early in the season, but the sophomore has failed to surpass 10 points in any of his last seven outings. Bond has recorded double-figure rebounds in four straight games, although he continues to take 3-pointers fairly regularly and is just 3-of-23 on the season.

ABOUT LA SALLE (5-10): The Explorers rank 299th in the nation entering Tuesday’s action with an average of 66.5 points, and they have failed to surpass 62 points in any of their last four games. Jordan Price registered a team-high 20 points in Saturday’s loss to Rhode Island - his sixth straight game recording 17-25 points - as he increased his scoring average to 21.9. Johnnie Shuler added 16 points Saturday to snap out of a six-game funk in which he had shot 25.8 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. La Salle basically uses six players at this point, with Price, Shuler and Amar Stukes all playing 40 minutes against Rhode Island.

2. Bond has attempted 75 3-pointers in his career, making only 14.

3. Coleman has played six straight games without attempting a free throw (177 minutes).

PREDICTION: Temple 55, La Salle 53