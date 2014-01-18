(Updated: CHANGES Zack’s rebounds to 15 in Para 2)

La Salle 74, Temple 68: Tyreek Duren scored 20 points and dished out seven assists as the Explorers held off their Big Five rival at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

Tyrone Garland added 17 points and Jerrell Wright netted 15 for La Salle (11-6), which shot 52.8 percent from the floor. Steve Zack notched 10 points and 15 rebounds to record his Atlantic 10-leading 10th double-double of the season.

Quenton DeCosey led the way with 21 points for Temple (5-11), which lost its sixth straight game. Anthony Lee chipped in with 19 points and 15 rebounds while Dalton Pepper scored 15 for the Owls.

Garland scored five straight points as La Salle closed out the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 36-31 lead into the break. Wright sparked an 11-1 spurt to stretch the Explorers’ advantage to 57-46 before Temple trimmed the deficit to four with just over five minutes remaining in the game.

Duren nailed a clutch triple to put La Salle on top 69-62 but the Explorers missed some key free throws down the stretch to keep the Owls in it. Temple pulled to within two with 41 seconds left before La Salle sank four straight free throws to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Owls.

GAME NOTEBOOK: La Salle has won 11 of its last 14 games at the Palestra since the 2007-08 season. … Temple G Will Cummings missed the game with concussion-like symptoms. … The Explorers started off 1-of-7 from beyond the arc before finishing 6-of-17.