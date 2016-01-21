Temple 62, La Salle 49

Guards Quenton DeCosey and Josh Brown sparked the Temple offense and the Owls’ defense kept the La Salle offense in check on Wednesday in Temple’s 62-49 win over the Explorers in a nonconference game at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

DeCosey and Brown each scored 12 points and forward Jaylen Bond added 10 as the Owls (10-7, ), who were coming off a double-overtime victory over Cincinnati, won their second straight game.

Guard Cleon Roberts and forward Tony Washington each scored 16 points for the Explorers (5-11, 1-4 Atlantic-10). Guard Jordan Price chipped in with 11 points for LaSalle.

Temple jump on La Salle early and maintained a comfortable lead throughout much of the game.

Guard Trey Lowe nailed a 3-pointer to put the Owls up 7-5 and ignite a 24-11 run. When swingman Daniel Dingle sank a layup at the 4:50 mark, Temple was up 31-16.

The Owls went into halftime leading 33-25 thanks to making 14 of 26 field-goal attempts.

Lowe and DeCorsey combined for 15 first-half points

Roberts and Washington accounted for 21 of La Salle’s 25 points in the half.

The Explorers cut the lead to 33-32 on pair of Roberts free throws at the 17:44 mark. But the Owls went on another big run, and when Bond made a layup with 7:22 to go Temple was up 52-42.

La Salle was held to 18-of-53 shooting (34 percent) from the field while Temple connected on 26 of 52 (50 percent).