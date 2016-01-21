FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Temple 62, La Salle 49
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 21, 2016 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

Temple 62, La Salle 49

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Temple 62, La Salle 49

Guards Quenton DeCosey and Josh Brown sparked the Temple offense and the Owls’ defense kept the La Salle offense in check on Wednesday in Temple’s 62-49 win over the Explorers in a nonconference game at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

DeCosey and Brown each scored 12 points and forward Jaylen Bond added 10 as the Owls (10-7, ), who were coming off a double-overtime victory over Cincinnati, won their second straight game.

Related Coverage

Guard Cleon Roberts and forward Tony Washington each scored 16 points for the Explorers (5-11, 1-4 Atlantic-10). Guard Jordan Price chipped in with 11 points for LaSalle.

Temple jump on La Salle early and maintained a comfortable lead throughout much of the game.

Guard Trey Lowe nailed a 3-pointer to put the Owls up 7-5 and ignite a 24-11 run. When swingman Daniel Dingle sank a layup at the 4:50 mark, Temple was up 31-16.

The Owls went into halftime leading 33-25 thanks to making 14 of 26 field-goal attempts.

Lowe and DeCorsey combined for 15 first-half points

Roberts and Washington accounted for 21 of La Salle’s 25 points in the half.

The Explorers cut the lead to 33-32 on pair of Roberts free throws at the 17:44 mark. But the Owls went on another big run, and when Bond made a layup with 7:22 to go Temple was up 52-42.

La Salle was held to 18-of-53 shooting (34 percent) from the field while Temple connected on 26 of 52 (50 percent).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.