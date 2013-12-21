Preview: Temple at LIU Brooklyn

Temple aims to snap a two-game losing streak as it takes part in the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational against host LIU Brooklyn. The Owls were victimized by a record-setting individual performance on the part of Texas Southern’s Aaric Murray, a Philadelphia native, who torched Temple for 48 points Wednesday as the Owls fell 90-89. The loss marked Temple’s second in a row by a single point.

The Blackbirds have rolled off two in a row to begin to steady a rocky 2-6 start. Gerrell Martin played the role of hero against Lamar last time out, draining a last second, game-winning 3-pointer to lift LIU Brooklyn on Wednesday. Point guard Jason Brickman was named Northeast Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season prior to the Lamar game, after averaging 15.5 points and nine assists in games against Lehigh and New Jersey Tech.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TEMPLE (4-5): The Owls nearly pulled off a ferocious comeback Wednesday, rallying from 14 points down to lead with 14 seconds left before falling just short. Murray’s performance set a record for most points scored by a Temple opponent and was the highest total for a Division I player this season. Will Cummings leads the Owls in scoring, averaging 17.1 points, while Dalton Pepper adds 16.2 and Anthony Lee pulls down a team-high 9.9 rebounds.

ABOUT LIU BROOKLYN (4-6): The Blackbirds boast five players averaging double figures, led by E.J. Reed’s 12.2 points per game, with Gilbert Parga (12.1), Landon Atterberry (12), Brickman (11.7) and Martin (11.2) following suit. Martin has yet to miss a free throw this season, connecting on 17-of-17 from the line. Reed also posts a team-high 11 blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Cummings’ 17.3 points per game trails only Cincinnati’s Sean Kilpatrick (18.3) and Houston’s TaShawn Thomas (17.5) among American Athletic Conference scorers.

2. Brickman’s 9.9 assists per game leads the nation ahead of Penn State’s Tim Frazier and Massachusetts’ Chaz Williams by more than two assists per game.

3. Temple ranks ahead of only Rutgers among AAC teams, allowing opponents an average of 74.8 points.

PREDICTION: LIU Brooklyn 64, Temple 60