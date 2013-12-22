Temple 101, LIU Brooklyn 65: Dalton Pepper and Will Cummings combined for 49 points, each recording career highs, to lead the visiting Owls in a rout over the Blackbirds in the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational.

Pepper totaled 26 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds while Cummings finished with 23 points for Temple (5-5), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Quenton DeCosey also reached a career best, contributing 19 points.

E.J. Reed and Gerrell Martin each scored 13 points for LIU Brooklyn, which saw a two-game win streak broken. Troy Joseph added 11 points for the Blackbirds, who shot 28.8 percent from the field.

Temple took advantage of some poor shooting on the part of LIU Brooklyn to build a 38-22 lead at halftime. Pepper led all Owls at the break with 13 points and six rebounds and Lee turned in 10 points and five boards in the opening 20 as Temple shot 50 percent, compared to 23.1 for the Blackbirds.

The Owls cruised in the second half, with LIU Brooklyn unable to eat into the lead at all as Temple maintained at least a 16-point lead throughout the final period. Cummings and DeCosey each tallied 15 points in the final 20 and the Owls’ were never threatened.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Temple, which had allowed opponents an average of 74.8 points coming in - ahead of only Rutgers among American Athletic Conference teams - marked its second-lowest total in points allowed. ... LIU Brooklyn PG Jason Brickman, who came into the game leading the nation in assists (9.9), only dished out six against the Owls. ... Temple knocked down 15-of-27 from 3-point range.