Preview: Temple at Memphis

With the end of the regular season only a month away, Temple appears to be rounding into form. The Owls take aim at their fifth straight victory Saturday against Memphis, which has won 10 of its last 11 home games. The Tigers are 6-2 in their last eight games overall, although the two defeats came against the two best opponents in that stretch - Tulsa (73-55) and Gonzaga (82-64).

Memphis bounced back from the loss to Gonzaga by trouncing Jacksonville State 74-48 on Wednesday as Shaq Goodwin posted 16 points and seven rebounds. Temple, meanwhile, ranks in the top 50 nationally in points allowed (60.4) and has given up 48, 62, 37 and 48 during its current winning streak. Overall, the Owls are much improved defensively over a season ago, when they surrendered 78.1 points on average en route to a 9-22 record.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TEMPLE (16-7, 7-3 AAC): The Owls are led by a three-guard attack in which all three players average between 12.5 and 13.3 points but none of them shoot above 37.1 percent from the floor. Quenton DeCosey leads the way but is looking to bounce back from a 3-for-11 performance, while Will Cummings (13.2 points) went over 1,000 career points in Wednesday’s win over South Florida. Jesse Morgan is probably the streakiest shooter of the bunch, and his current streak is a tough patch that has seen him shoot 5-of-21 (2-of-14 from 3-point range) in the last two contests.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (14-8, 6-3): Goodwin and Tigers leading scorer Austin Nichols could give the Owls trouble on the interior, as they are combining to average 21.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.2 blocks. Nichols ranks fifth in Division I with an average of 3.2 blocks and swatted seven shots on Wednesday. Memphis would love to replicate its ball-handling statistics from the Jacksonville State game, when the team had 20 assists against only three turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. The Tigers won both meetings between the teams a season ago and haven’t lost to the Owls at home since 2000.

2. Temple F Jaylen Bond is shooting 10-of-34 in his last four games and has finished in single-digit points in six straight outings.

3. Memphis F Nick King has scored in double figures in four of his last five games. He reached 10 points in four of his first 13 games.

PREDICTION: Memphis 63, Temple 62