Preview: Temple at Memphis

Temple looks to keep its road roll going when it travels to take on Memphis in an American Athletic Conference contest Wednesday. The Owls have won their last three road games, including victories over nationally ranked Cincinnati and Connecticut in their last two contests away from home.

Coach Fran Dunphy’s squad has been winning despite scoring as many points per game as it gives up (69.1). Senior guard Quenton DeCosey is the team’s only double-figure scorer at 15.6 points a game, though senior guard Devin Coleman has upped his offensive game in conference play, averaging 13 points against league opponents. The Tigers come in off a narrow loss on the road against UConn, though Memphis is 9-3 at home this year compared to 0-2 on the road. Freshman Dedric Lawson and senior Ricky Tarrant Jr. pace Memphis in scoring at 14.1 points, though Shaq Goodwin may be the most dangerous player on coach Josh Pastner’s roster, averaging 13.3 points after a 23-point performance in just 20 minutes against the Huskies.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT TEMPLE (8-6, 3-1 AAC): Temple has long been known for great defense, but unfortunately, that hasn’t always brought great offense as well. This year’s team is no exception, though Dunphy has been trying to impress on his players that the play at the defensive end has to be good no matter what’s going on at the other end of the floor. “I think we’re a much better defensive team when we’re a better offensive team,” Dunphy told reporters. “When shots are going, we seem to be juiced. When we’re not going, we need to understand that we have to be great defensively all the time.”

ABOUT MEMPHIS (10-5, 1-1): Coming off a tough three-point loss to UConn, which, along with setbacks to Oklahoma and South Carolina, dropped its record against nationally ranked foes to 0-3, Memphis could be feeling down that it can’t close out close games against big-name opponents. But Pastner sees the positives in his team, feeling that they’re close to be a very good team and just need to take that next step to really flourish. “I do think this team is really close to being really good,” Pastner told reporters. “Look, I’ll be very clear: There are no moral victories. I understand it’s a bottom-line business; that you’re judged (by) what you do on the scoreboard. I get it. I also think we’re some possessions away from being darn near 14-1 or 13-2.”

TIP-INS

1. Temple ranks among the nation’s best in turnovers per game with nine per outing, with the team recording single-digit turnovers in nine of 14 contests.

2. Lawson’s five double-doubles this season are the fifth most by a true freshman in program history.

3. Memphis is one of the nation’s leaders in field-goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot 36.5 percent from the field.

PREDICTION: Memphis 72, Temple 68