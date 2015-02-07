FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Temple 61, Memphis 60
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#PFG
February 7, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

Temple 61, Memphis 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS notebook item about Nichols.)

Temple 61, Memphis 60: Josh Brown confidently banked in a 10-footer with 2.4 seconds left as the Owls nipped the host Tigers in an American Athletic Conference thriller.

Will Cummings pushed the ball up the court and found Brown, who had not made a field goal all day, for the decisive shot before a Memphis desperation attempt at the buzzer came up well short. Brown’s shot answered Kedren Johnson’s banked-in runner with 7.6 seconds left that gave the Tigers a one-point edge.

The front line for Memphis (14-9, 6-4) torched Temple all day, as Austin Nichols recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and six blocks while Shaq Goodwin totaled eight points and 23 boards - a season high for any AAC player. The Owls (17-7, 8-3) were led by Jesse Morgan’s 16 points, while Cummings had 13 and Quenton DeCosey added 10.

Nichols had 15 points and four blocks in the first half as Memphis jumped out to a 10-2 lead en route to 38-28 halftime advantage. Temple scored 11 of the first 13 points of the second half and finally drew even on Morgan’s layup with just over five minutes left.

Jaylen Bond’s jump hook put Temple ahead 58-56 with 1:23 to play. The Tigers missed a couple of attempts on their next trip, but some clutch offensive rebounding led to Goodwin’s two foul shots with 1:01 to play, and Cummings’ 1-of-2 effort from the line set the stage for the exciting finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brown, who came in averaging 6.3 points, finished 1-of-5 from the field. ... Morgan, Cummings and DeCosey combined to shoot 10-of-33 for the Owls, who shot 33.3 percent from the field, 3-of-14 from outside the arc and 20-of-32 from the foul line. ... Goodwin had 17 rebounds in the first half alone. Entering Saturday, he had recorded double-digit rebounds only twice all season. ... Nichols left with a sprained ankle with about seven minutes left and is expected to miss about two weeks.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.