Temple 61, Memphis 60: Josh Brown confidently banked in a 10-footer with 2.4 seconds left as the Owls nipped the host Tigers in an American Athletic Conference thriller.

Will Cummings pushed the ball up the court and found Brown, who had not made a field goal all day, for the decisive shot before a Memphis desperation attempt at the buzzer came up well short. Brown’s shot answered Kedren Johnson’s banked-in runner with 7.6 seconds left that gave the Tigers a one-point edge.

The front line for Memphis (14-9, 6-4) torched Temple all day, as Austin Nichols recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and six blocks while Shaq Goodwin totaled eight points and 23 boards - a season high for any AAC player. The Owls (17-7, 8-3) were led by Jesse Morgan’s 16 points, while Cummings had 13 and Quenton DeCosey added 10.

Nichols had 15 points and four blocks in the first half as Memphis jumped out to a 10-2 lead en route to 38-28 halftime advantage. Temple scored 11 of the first 13 points of the second half and finally drew even on Morgan’s layup with just over five minutes left.

Jaylen Bond’s jump hook put Temple ahead 58-56 with 1:23 to play. The Tigers missed a couple of attempts on their next trip, but some clutch offensive rebounding led to Goodwin’s two foul shots with 1:01 to play, and Cummings’ 1-of-2 effort from the line set the stage for the exciting finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brown, who came in averaging 6.3 points, finished 1-of-5 from the field. ... Morgan, Cummings and DeCosey combined to shoot 10-of-33 for the Owls, who shot 33.3 percent from the field, 3-of-14 from outside the arc and 20-of-32 from the foul line. ... Goodwin had 17 rebounds in the first half alone. Entering Saturday, he had recorded double-digit rebounds only twice all season. ... Nichols left with a sprained ankle with about seven minutes left and is expected to miss about two weeks.