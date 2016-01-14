Memphis 67, Temple 65

Guard Ricky Tarrant Jr. made two free throws with two seconds left to lift Memphis, which trailed much of the second half, to a 67-65 win on Wednesday over Temple at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

Temple guard Josh Brown had tied the game on a layup when guard Daniel Dingle was called for a foul, sending Tarrant to the line.

Tarrant had just missed one of two free throws that would have put Memphis (11-5, 2-1) up by three at 66-35. This time, Tarrant calmly sank the shots to clinch the win.

Forward Shaq Goodwin led the Tigers with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Dedric Lawson added 16 points and 12 boards for Memphis, which rebounded from a three-point loss to UConn.

Brown led the Owls (8-7, 3-2) with 15 points. Forward Jaylen Bond added 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The Owls took a six-point lead into halftime and started the second half on a 7-2 run to take a 42-31 lead.

Lawson and Godowin combined for 10 points to draw the Tigers even at 52-all with 9:01 left.

But Brown answered and the Owls went up 58-52.

The teams traded 3-point shots with guard Devin Coleman sinking one for Temple and Lawson answering moments later.

A pair of free throws by Goodwin with 1:12 remaining tied the game, setting up the Tigers’ frantic finish.

Memphis held a decisive edge from the free-throw line. The Tigers sank 23 of 30 while the Owls made five of their nine attempts.

Temple held its own on the glass against Memphis, one of the nation’s top rebounding teams at 43.1 per game. The Owls matched the Tigers with 14 offensive boards, which led to Temple taking 72 field-goal attempts, 16 more than Memphis.