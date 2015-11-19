Preview: Temple vs. Minnesota

Improved depth gives Minnesota coach Richard Pitino more options this season - and they’ll be on display when the Golden Gophers meet Temple on Thursday in the first round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in San Juan. Minnesota averaged 57 points against in a pair of victories to open the season and forward Joey King is emerging as a go-to player.

King was named Big Ten co-Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 21 points and six rebounds over the first two contests for the Golden Gophers, who were picked 12th in the league’s preseason poll. Minnesota will get its stiffest challenge yet from Temple, which returns three starters from a team that won 26 games last season and reached the NIT semifinals. The Owls dropped a 91-67 decision to No. 1 North Carolina last Friday in their opener despite 19 points from Devin Coleman and plays in the Puerto Rico event for the third time. Temple coach Fran Dunphy told the team’s website “it’s a good opportunity for his team” to test itself against some strong competition in the three-game, four-day tournament.

TV: 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPNU.

ABOUT TEMPLE (0-1): Coleman, who averaged 3.6 points in 2014-15, drained 3-of-4 from 3-point range in the opener; fellow guard Quenton DeCosey has hit 109 shots from behind the arc the last two seasons. Freshmen Levan Shawn Alston Jr. and Trey Lowe combined for 20 points against North Carolina and senior Jaylen Bond, who led the American Athletic Conference in rebounding last season, grabbed eight boards. Talented 6-9 sophomore Obi Enechionyia missed the opener with an ankle injury and is questionable for Thursday.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (2-0): Pitino will expect a lot from his starting backcourt with sophomore returnee Nate Mason (11.5 points, 5.5 assists) and senior Carlos Morris (8.5 points), while freshman guard Kevin Dorsey (nine points, four assists) should make an impact. “They’re not worried when another team makes a run,” King told the Star Tribune of the backcourt. “They’re gonna get up in the press every possession and make it so difficult for the other team.” The Golden Gophers blocked 11 shots in the first two games after averaging 3.3 last season.

TIP-INS

1. DeCosey needs two points to become the 51st player in the program’s history to reach 1,000.

2. The 6-9 King, who averaged 9.7 points per game last season, has made 7-of-13 from behind the 3-point line in the first two contests.

3. The teams last met in the 2003 NIT quarterfinals, with the Golden Gophers coming away with a 63-58 overtime victory.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 68, Temple 60