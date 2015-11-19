Temple 75, Minnesota 70

Jaylen Bond had 19 points and seven rebounds to lift Temple over Minnesota, 75-70, in the opening game of the Puerto Rice Tip-Off at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on Thursday.

Temple faces the winner of Butler-Missouri State in the semifinals.

Senior guard Devin Coleman nailed his third 3-pointer of the second half to stake Temple (1-1) to a 65-58 lead with 3:36 to play, a momentous shift in a game Minnesota (2-1) controlled just minutes earlier. Coleman had 15 points for the Owls, who had four players in double figures.

The Gophers, who have seven new players on the roster this season, scored 26 points on their 32 free throw attempts, including a pair by guard Nate Mason with 27 seconds to play that cut the lead to 71-68.

Temple tied the game at 56-all on freshman Trey Lowe’s three-point play with 6:41 remaining.

Minnesota had erased a five-point halftime deficit with a 17-2 run powered by the Gophers attacking the basket. Turnovers propped the door open for the Owls.

Mason fouled out with 12.6 seconds left in the game. He led Minnesota with 20 points and five assists, including 11 of 12 from the foul line. Guard Carlos Morris added 16 points for the Gophers.