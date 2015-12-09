Preview: Temple at Pennsylvania

Temple is coming off its lowest scoring output of the season, but the Owls can’t expect Pennsylvania to have too much sympathy. The Quakers also set a season low for points their last time out, setting up a potentially low-scoring matchup against visiting Temple on Wednesday.

The Owls got little production out of leading scorer Quenton DeCosey in Saturday’s 76-60 defeat to Wisconsin that snapped a mini two-game winning streak. The Quakers, meanwhile, absorbed a 63-44 setback against George Mason on Saturday - their third straight defeat since a win against another member of the Big 5, La Salle. The Owls will begin their Big 5 schedule on Wednesday but have another local matchup against Saint Joseph’s this weekend. Temple has defeated Penn eight straight times under coach Fran Dunphy, who coached the Quakers from 1989-2006.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT TEMPLE (3-4): After scoring a combined 29 points against Utah and Delaware to close out November, Obi Enechionyia has totaled nine points on 3-of-8 shooting in his last two contests. He will need to step up - as will DeCosey, who averages a team-high 13.7 points but was 1-of-6 for three points against Wisconsin. Jaylen Bond posted 12 points and 10 rebounds against the Badgers and has scored in double figures five times in six games since a brutal season debut against North Carolina.

ABOUT PENNSYLVANIA (4-4): The Quakers set a season low for points in a 65-59 loss to Navy, then took it a step lower against George Mason. Only two players on the team made more than two shots - Darien Nelson-Henry (4-of-13) and Antonio Woods (4-of-15) - against the Patriots as the Quakers only managed a collective 32.1 percent effort from the floor. Nelson-Henry finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and his first since a resounding 31-point, 14-rebound performance versus La Salle.

TIP-INS

1. Only one team in the nation averages fewer turnovers per game than Temple (8.1).

2. Steve Donahue, in his first season as head coach of the Quakers, served as an assistant at Penn under Dunphy from 1990-2000.

3. Owls G Devin Coleman has only five turnovers in 187 minutes and has not committed more than one turnover in any game.

PREDICTION: Temple 63, Pennsylvania 60