FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Temple 78, Pennsylvania 73
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 10, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

Temple 78, Pennsylvania 73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Temple 78, Pennsylvania 73: Will Cummings scored 12 of his career-high 18 points in the second half as the visiting Owls held on for their seventh straight win over the Quakers.

Dalton Pepper drilled three 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 19 points while Anthony Lee finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds for Temple (1-0), which helped coach Fran Dunphy improve to 7-1 against his former team. Quenton DeCosey added 12 points as the Owls received 41 points from their bench.

Tony Hicks scored a game-high 28 points – one shy of matching a career high – while fellow sophomore Darien Nelson-Henry logged his third career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Jackson-Cartwright poured in 12 more points for Pennsylvania (0-1).

After Nelson-Henry’s tip-in to open the second half brought the Quakers within 42-37, Cummings scored six points during a 14-5 surge that was capped by Pepper’s 3-pointer. Cummings scored five straight points to expand the gap to 15.

Following Pepper’s jumper with 8:06 remaining, Temple went scoreless for a five-minute span and Pennsylvania staged a furious rally as Hicks scored the final eight points during an 18-2 run that allowed the Quakers to take a 73-71 lead with 1:39 left. However, the Quakers could not score thereafter while Lee, Cummings and Pepper combined for the final eight points of the game to secure the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dunphy went 310-163 and led Pennsylvania to 10 Ivy League titles in his 17 seasons with the Quakers. … Temple secured 20 offensive rebounds and owned a 49-35 advantage on the glass. … The Owls’ four wins in season openers against the Quakers have come by a combined 16 points.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.