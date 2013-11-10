(Updated: DELETES ”as the Owls received 41 points from their bench.'')

Temple 78, Pennsylvania 73: Will Cummings scored 12 of his career-high 18 points in the second half as the visiting Owls held on for their seventh straight win over the Quakers.

Dalton Pepper drilled three 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 19 points while Anthony Lee finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds for Temple (1-0), which helped coach Fran Dunphy improve to 7-1 against his former team. Quenton DeCosey added 12 points.

Tony Hicks scored a game-high 28 points – one shy of matching a career high – while fellow sophomore Darien Nelson-Henry logged his third career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Cartwright added 12 points for Pennsylvania (0-1).

After Nelson-Henry’s tip-in to open the second half brought the Quakers within 42-37, Cummings scored six points during a 14-5 surge that was capped by Pepper’s 3-pointer. Cummings scored five straight points to expand the gap to 15.

Following Pepper’s jumper with 8:06 remaining, Temple went scoreless for a five-minute span and Pennsylvania staged a furious rally as Hicks scored the final eight points during an 18-2 run that allowed the Quakers to take a 73-71 lead with 1:39 left. However, the Quakers could not score thereafter while Lee, Cummings and Pepper combined for the final eight points of the game to secure the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dunphy went 310-163 and led Pennsylvania to 10 Ivy League titles in his 17 seasons with the Quakers. … Temple secured 20 offensive rebounds and owned a 49-35 advantage on the glass. … The Owls’ four wins in season openers against the Quakers have come by a combined 16 points.