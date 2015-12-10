Temple 77, Penn 73

Fran Dunphy got the best of his former pupil, Steve Donahue, in their first meeting in five years as Temple beat Penn, 77-73, in a Big 5 clash on Wednesday night.

The Owls (4-4, 1-0 Big 5) led for nearly 35 minutes after exchanging brief leads early on. A 38-30 halftime advantage lasted the entire second period, with the Quakers (4-5, 1-1) never able to get closer than five points until the final minute of play.

They made it interesting late, getting to within two points twice in the final 30 seconds, though Temple junior Josh Brown made two foul shots each time to keep Penn at bay.

Donahue, Penn’s first-year head coach, served as an assistant under Dunphy for 10 years at Penn from 1990-2000 before he got the head coaching job at Cornell. Though the two saw each other as Ivy League foes 11 times before Dunphy took the Temple job in 2006, it wasn’t until the Big Red downed the Owls in the 2010 NCAA Tournament that Donahue finally emerged victorious in the matchup.

Temple senior Quenton DeCosey and Penn sophomore Antonio Woods had 22 points each to lead their respective teams. Both teams also had a double-double from their senior big man: Temple’s Jaylen Bond had 12 points and 10 rebounds while Penn’s Darien Nelson-Henry had 11 points and 10 boards.

It’s the first of two city series games in a row for Temple, who host Saint Joseph’s at the Liacouras Center on Sunday (4 PM). Penn is off for 10 days before the Quakers host D-III Ursinus, Donahue’s alma mater, for a 2:30 PM tipoff.