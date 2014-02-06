Preview: Temple at Southern Methodist

Temple’s first stop on a Texas road trip is a visit Thursday to streaking Southern Methodist, which is coming off one its biggest wins under Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown. The Mustangs sprinted past then-No. 22 Memphis on Saturday to improve to 11-0 home. SMU has been impressive in front of its fans - including a 5-0 mark at newly-renovated Moody Coliseum - with a plus-21 scoring margin and 53.7 percent shooting clip.

Brown is 3-0 against Temple during his tenures at Kansas and UCLA and is familiar with the Philadelphia area after coaching the Philadelphia 76ers for six years. The struggling Owls have lost 11 of 13 and are 0-4 in American Athletic Conference road games despite having four of the league’s top 12 scorers. Temple scores plenty of points but ranks at the bottom of the AAC in rebounding, scoring defense and field-goal percentage defense.

ABOUT TEMPLE (6-14, 1-7 AAC): The Owls are the only Division I team with four players averaging at least 14 points, led by Dalton Pepper’s 17.7 points and AAC-leading three 3-pointers made per game. Will Cummings (16.9 points) is averaging 19.8 points in four games since returning from a concussion and Anthony Lee (14.1 points) leads the AAC with 9.1 rebounds. Quenton DeCosey (15.8 points) has scored in double figures in 19 games for Temple, which has had fewer than six turnovers in each of its last two games.

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (17-5, 6-3): Nic Moore leads the Mustangs, who have won six of seven, with 13.9 points and Markus Kennedy adds 12.1 points and 7.4 rebounds. The Mustangs have outrebounded 19 opponents and are plus-7.4 on the glass this season. SMU is ranked third nationally in field-goal defense percentage (37.2) and lead the league in shooting (49.1).

TIP-INS

1. The NCAA provided a waiver to allow SMU to fly Kennedy home to Philadelphia following Saturday’s win against Memphis so he could surprise his mother before she was deployed by the Air Force for eight months.

2. SMU has outscored all but one opponent in the paint and averages a 35.7-20.5 advantage in the lane.

3. Temple’s 90-81 win over SMU in the 1956 NCAA Final Four third-place game was their last meeting.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist 78, Temple 62