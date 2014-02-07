(Updated: ADDS dropped word “run” in graph 5 ADDS dropped word “had” in notes)

Southern Methodist 75, Temple 52: Markus Kennedy and Shawn Williams each scored 14 points as the Mustangs improved to 12-0 at home.

Nic Moore and Keith Frazier each chipped in 11 points for Southern Methodist (18-5, 7-3 AAC) and Ben Moore added 10 points. Kennedy went 6-of-9 from the floor and had a team-high nine rebounds.

Dalton Pepper led Temple (6-15, 1-8) with 15 points and Anthony Lee recorded his 10th double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Owls, who fell to 0-5 in road conference games, got 10 points from Will Cummings.

Kennedy scored eight of SMU’s first 10 points and the Mustangs never trailed. The teams went a combined 0-of-13 from the 3-point line until Pepper and Jimmy McDonnell hit late 3s to get Temple within 24-17 with five minutes left in the first half.

Frazier answered with SMU’s only 3 of the first half as part of an 8-3 run en route to a 32-20 halftime lead and the Mustangs pulled away with a 18-6 spurt in the second half. Kennedy had the first four points of the run and Williams hit a jumper and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions as SMU pushed the lead to 52-30 with 9:57 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: SMU C Yanick Moreira saw his first action since Jan. 4, returning from a sprained MCL in his right knee, and had two points and four rebounds in eight minutes. ... The Mustangs started the week ranked third nationally in field-goal percentage defense (37.2 percent) and held Temple to 30.3 percent and a season-low 52 points. ... Kennedy and Williams went 9-of-16 in the first half for 19 points while the rest of the team shot 5-of-13 for 13 points.