(Updated: UPDATED details of final shot. ... UPDATED stats throughout.)

Temple 66, South Florida 65:Quenton DeCosey had 18 points, including the game-winning runner as time expired, as the visiting Owls rallied from 12 down in theclosing minutes to pull out an improbable victory.

Dalton Pepper led the way forTemple (9-21, 4-14 American Athletic Conference) with 20 points after scoring eight in the finalfive minutes, including a go-ahead layup with 17 seconds to go. WillCummings finished with 14 points, eight assists, five rebounds andtwo steals for the Owls, who won their second straight.

Corey Allen Jr. led South Florida(12-19, 3-15) with 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals off thebench. Martino Brock had 16 points while Victor Rudd chipped in with13 points and eight rebounds for the Bulls.

The game was close in the openingminutes, with Temple holding a one-point lead midwaythrough the half before South Florida went on a 12-0 run. The Owlswent scoreless for nearly five minutes but fought back within 33-26 at halftime.

The Bulls scored the first sevenpoints of the second half and looked to be in control with a 12-point lead and 5:29 left. But Temple scored the next 12 points to tie the game, took thelead on Pepper’s layup, then needed DeCosey‘sbasket after a tip-in basket by Chris Perry with five seconds remaining had put South Florida back up by one.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Temple hit13-of-16 from the free-throw line, compared to 9-of-16 for SouthFlorida. … The Owls won the rebound battle 43-33, led by eightfrom Pepper and seven apiece from DeCosey and Devontae Watson. …The loss dropped the Bulls into last place in the AAC, while Templetied Central Florida for eighth.