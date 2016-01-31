Temple 70, South Florida 63

Quenton DeCosey scored a career-high 30 points to help Temple pick up a 70-63 road win against South Florida on Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Fla.

The win was the fourth in the last five games for the Owls (12-8, 6-3 American), who slipped up against East Carolina on Wednesday after handing SMU its first loss of the season a week ago.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Bulls (5-18, 2-8), who won their last two conference games after dropping their first seven.

DeCosey, a senior guard, went 6-for-11 from the field and added 14 points on 17 attempts from the foul line. Sophomore forward Obi Enechionyia had 13 points and five rebounds for Temple, which went on a 10-2 run early in the second half to create some separation.

South Florida (45.8) had a better shooting percentage than the Owls (40.4), but the Bulls committed 13 turnovers, while their opponent turned it over just five times.

South Florida had four players score in double figures, led by senior forward Angel Nunez, who finished with 16 points. Sophomore center Ruben Guerrero chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds and did not miss any of his five field-goal attempts or four free-throw tries.