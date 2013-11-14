Preview: Temple at Towson

When Temple last met Towson on the hardwood, the Owls were an experienced team with a conference player of the year capable of taking games over. Eleven months later, the Tigers look to turn the tables on Thursday when they host Temple. Although eventual Atlantic-10 Player of the Year Khalif Wyatt had an off-night in the Owls’ 72-61 victory over Towson last December, seniors Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson and Scootie Randall combined for 33 points and 18 rebounds.

All three Temple players have since moved on, leaving Towson as the veteran team with a player capable of a dominant performance in reigning Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Jerrelle Benimon. The Tigers, who start three seniors, have routed Navy and Morgan State en route to their first 2-0 start since the 2006-07 season. Towson, which went 1-31 two seasons ago, finished second in the Colonial Athletic Association after going 18-13 last year.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network.

ABOUT TEMPLE (1-1): The Owls’ lack of depth – five of the players on their 10-man roster are averaging at least 28 minutes – has likely contributed their inability to hold a sizable second-half leads in both of their games. “For stretches, it’s hard. There’s not much we can do about it,” coach Fran Dunphy said. Dalton Pepper – Temple’s lone senior – has already scored 34 points through two games after totaling 84 last season while Anthony Lee has produced double-doubles in each of his first two contests.

ABOUT TOWSON (2-0): The Tigers are proving last year’s 17-win turnaround – the largest in NCAA history – was no fluke after winning consecutive games by 20 or more points for the first time since February 1992. Towson’s 95-point offensive outburst against Morgan State marked the most points it has scored in regulation since January 1992. Much of the credit for the change of fortunes belongs to Benimon, who had 21 points and 14 rebounds against the Bears after posting 20 double-doubles last season.

TIP-INS

1. Towson has won 10 of its last 11 games and is 16-5 since winning at Oregon State on December 29, 2012 – its first victory over a BCS school since 1995.

2. Temple has won of each of the three previous meetings between the schools.

3. Benimon tallied 30 points and 18 rebounds in last year’s loss to the Owls.

PREDICTION: Towson 85, Temple 77