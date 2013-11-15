FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Towson 75, Temple 69
November 15, 2013 / 3:31 AM / 4 years ago

Towson 75, Temple 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATED rebounding stat in 2nd graph.)

Towson 75, Temple 69: Jerrelle Benimon scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the host Tigers defeated the Owls for the first time in four all-time meetings.

Marcus Damas tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double for Towson (3-0), which is off to its best start since 1972. Benimon – the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year – and Damas combined for 10 of the Tigers’ 22 offensive rebounds.

Anthony Lee shook off a second-half right elbow injury after a mid-air collision with Benimon to finish with 20 points and nine rebounds for Temple (1-2), which converted one field goal over a 8:05 stretch late in the second half to blow its third sizable second-half lead in as many games. Will Cummings added 18 points while Quenton DeCosey chipped in with 12.

Fueled by a flagrant and technical foul on Jerome Hairston on a driving layup by Daniel Dingle late in the first half, Temple used 11 unanswered points over a 2:34 span to turn a three-point deficit into a 34-26 lead. The Owls expanded the margin to as many as nine points in the second half and held back a series of charges by the Tigers until Damas gave Towson a 57-56 advantage with a lay-in.

Following four Temple free throws, the Tigers jumped back in front after a basket by Benimon and a three-point play from Timajh Parker-Rivera. Rafriel Guthrie added a spinning floater in the lane, Benimon followed with a putback and Towson put the game away by sinking its last six free throws over the final 21 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Benimon has collected 62 points and 27 rebounds in two career games against Temple. … Temple, which lost the turnover battle 16-7, has surrendered a second-half lead of at least eight points in each of its first three games. … Towson has won 11 of its last 12 games.

