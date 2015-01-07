Preview: Temple at Tulane

Temple and Tulane, teams that are off to a solid start in conference play, meet on the Green Wave’s home court Wednesday. Tulane began American Athletic Conference action with a two-game road trip and won both contests, including Saturday’s 74-66 triumph at Memphis. Temple also is 2-0 in league play, defeating Connecticut and UCF last week.

The Owls have won five games in a row overall and will be visiting Tulane for the first time since 1996. The key for Temple during its five-game winning streak has been long-range shooting. The Owls made a total of 45 3-pointers in their first 10 games, but have made 48 in the last five contests, in large part thanks to newcomer Jesse Morgan.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TEMPLE (11-4, 2-0 AAC): Morgan, a transfer from Massachusetts, has played in five games since gaining eligibility and is averaging 14 points on 39.5 percent shooting from 3-point range. The Owls are a three-headed monster with Will Cummings (14.2 points) and Quenton DeCosey (14.1) sitting just in front of Morgan on the scoring chart, although all three players shoot below 40 percent from the floor. Forward Jaylen Bond scored a career-high 21 points in the 84-78 win against UCF and added 14 rebounds and three blocks as the Owls posted their highest point total of the season.

ABOUT TULANE (11-3, 2-0): The Green Wave are 0-2 when giving up more than 70 points, compared to an 11-1 mark when yielding 70 or fewer. Tulane, like Temple, has three double-digit scorers - all of which are guards - in the form of Jonathan Stark (13.2), Louis Dabney (12.2) and Jay Hook (11.1). Stark scored 24 points against Memphis and is shooting 7-of-11 from 3-point range over his last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Temple’s Devontae Watson (19) and Obi Enechionyia (17) have combined for as many blocks as Tulane’s entire team.

2. DeCosey is 7-of-31 from the field over his last three games.

3. Tulane leads the AAC with 70.3 points per game.

PREDICTION: Temple 67, Tulane 66