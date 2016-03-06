Preview: Temple at Tulane

The American Athletic Conference regular season ends Sunday, when the slate includes the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament, Temple, visiting last-place Tulane. The Owls are tied with SMU for first place in the conference standings, but they will definitely be the No. 1 seed in the AAC tourney due to the Mustangs’ postseason ban for various NCAA violations.

Since a non-conference loss to then-No. 1 Villanova, the Owls have won three of four, most recently a 10-point victory against Memphis. Five players scored in double figures against the Tigers, led by Jaylen Bond (15 points, 10 rebounds). Guard Devin Coleman and Quenton DeCosey are both looking to bounce back after combining to shoot 7-of-23 in their most recent outing. Meanwhile, the Green Wave have lost four straight games and are guaranteed to finish in last place in the AAC.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TEMPLE (19-10, 13-4 AAC): While DeCosey leads the team in scoring (15.8), the senior guard has exceeded 40 percent shooting only once in his last nine games. Coleman’s shooting percentage hasn’t been great of late either, although he has drained half of his 14 3-pointers over the last two games. Obi Enechionyia had made multiple 3-pointers in nine of his previous 10 games before going 0-of-5 from the arc against Memphis.

ABOUT TULANE (10-20, 3-14): Tulane led 21-9 midway through the first half against UCF its last time out, but things didn’t get much better for the Green Wave, who went on to lose 73-65. Malik Morgan contributed a team-high 17 points - the fifth time in six games that he has notched at least 15 points. Dylan Osetkowski recorded four straight double-doubles last month before suffering through a 7-of-25 shooting slump (and totaling nine rebounds) over his last two games.

TIP-INS

1. The Owls, in their last eight games, are 6-0 when giving up fewer than 70 points and 0-2 when allowing more than 70.

2. After going 3-of-24 from 3-point range through Feb. 11, Temple F Jaylen Bond has not attempted a 3 in six straight games.

3. Tulane G Louis Dabney has registered at least 12 points in eight straight games, including a career-high 32 points against East Carolina on Feb. 10.

PREDICTION: Temple 66, Tulane 52