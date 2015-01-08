Temple 64, Tulane 56: Quenton DeCosey led the way with 15 points as the visiting Owls remained perfect in American Athletic Conference play.

Jesse Morgan and Will Cummings added 14 points apiece for Temple (12-4, 3-0), which pushed its winning streak to six games. Jaylen Bond posted 10 points and 11 boards as the Owls outrebounded the Green Wave 45-37.

Jay Hook had a team-high 14 points as Tulane (11-4, 2-1) suffered its first conference defeat. Green Wave leading scorer Jonathan Stark (13.2 points) dished out 12 assists but struggled to 1-of-10 shooting - 0-of-6 from long range.

After trailing 27-25 at halftime, Temple got two early buckets from Bond followed by five straight points by Cummings to jump ahead 34-29. DeCosey’s 3-pointer and two foul shots by Josh Brown extended the lead to double digits with 11:43 to play, but Dylan Osetkowski (13 points) had a three-point play and Louis Dabney (12 points) drained a 3-pointer to get the Green Wave within four.

Tre Dye’s three-point play forged a 51-51 deadlock with 4:48 left, but Tulane did not score another point until Hook’s 3-pointer with just under a minute remaining. In the meantime, Cummings and Bond each made a layup and Morgan drained a 3-pointer to push the lead to 58-51 with just over two minutes to go, and the Owls closed things out at the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Morgan and Hook led their respective teams with nine first-half points. ... Morgan has made 21 3-pointers in six games, including 4-of-9 in this one, since the Massachusetts transfer became eligible to play for the Owls. ... Temple’s bench combined for seven points on 2-of-11 shooting.