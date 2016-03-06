Temple 64, Tulane 56

Forward Obi Enechionyia scored 18 points and guard Quenton DeCosey added 15 points to power Temple past Tulane 64-56 on Sunday at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans.

Forward Jaylen Bond added 10 points and helped the Owls (20-10, 14-4 American) control the boards with 16 rebounds.

Guard Malik Morgan and Louis Dabney each scored 16 points to lead Tulane (10-21, 3-15), who lost for the fifth straight time.

The Owls led wire-to-wire. Morgan tied the game at 2-2 with a jumper, but DeCosey ignited a 7-0 spurt and Temple never looked back.

Morgan was the entire Tulane offense - five points - for the first seven minutes until guard Melvin Frazier’s dunk made the score, 22-7. Morgan scored the next six points for Tulane, but by the time Dabney got on the board, the Owls were up 25-13.

Temple extended its lead and took a 40-27 lead into halftime.

Morgan continued to be a thorn in the Owls’ side when his layup cut the lead to five at 45-40 with under 15 minutes left.

DeCosey answered with a pair of free throws and the Green Wave went scoreless for nearly four minutes.

Tulane had one last run left and when Dabney connected on a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left the deficit was only five.

The Owls dominated from the free-throw line making 15 of 24. Tulane made only four of nine free-throw attempts.